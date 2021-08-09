Kathy Griffin Shares New Stand Up After Lung Cancer Surgery

Feeling better! Kathy Griffin is already making jokes and laughing again after surgery to treat her lung cancer.

“I might start to post little videos about my recovery and stuff, but my voice is really hoarse and I don’t wanna, like, scare people,” the comedian, 60, said in a video posted via Instagram on Saturday, August 7. “Also for some reason I laugh at everything now. And if it’s horrible, I laugh way more.”

The Suddenly Susan alum revealed her lung cancer diagnosis on August 2, shortly before undergoing surgery to remove part of her left lung.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer,” she tweeted at the time. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

The next day, the Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins author assured fans that she was already on the road to recovery. “Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 3. “Surgery went well yesterday. Phew.”

In her latest posts, the Emmy winner seems to be feeling well enough to make jokes. On Sunday, August 8, she shared a story about how her husband, Randy Bick, accidentally injured himself while making lunch and joked that it was her “new stand-up” routine.

“Yesterday, I’m in bed and I hear this weird noise and I can’t figure out what it is, so I think it’s, like, somebody else’s TV or something,” she recalled. “And then after, like, a while … I realize it’s my poor husband screaming my name from the kitchen in a weird voice.”

The Illinois native said that Bick had “sliced his freaking hand open, like, bad,” but “I’m laughing because, I’m even thinking, if he’s calling for me for my help, it must be bad, because I can’t do anything.”

The pair decided to call 911 so that Bick could get stitched up at the hospital, but while he was away, the doorbell rang. “I remember one of my girlfriends saying, ‘I might mail you ice cream bars,'” the My Life on the D-List star continued. “I’m thinking, ‘I don’t care if I have cancer — over my dead body am I not getting those f—kin’ ice cream bars.'”

She answered the door with no pants on, but the delivery person was unfazed because he happened to be a huge fan. “I’m like, ‘Sorry I don’t have pants,’ and he’s like, ‘Love it,'” Griffin said. “He’s like, ‘I read about you, I hope you feel better.'”

The comedian’s friends and followers were happy to see her back in good spirits. “Laugh at everything always,” Kate Beckinsale commented on the post. “You are the queen of everything especially no pants.” Fellow comedian Nikki Glaser added: “More of this please! Stand-up from bed! We love you!”

