Kathy Hilton showed support for sister Kim Richards after her recent reported relapse.

“Kim and I have never had issues or anything,” Hilton, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 5, during the launch of Rebecca Vallance x Nicky Hilton Holiday Collection hosted by MyTheresa at the Hilton home in Los Angeles. “She is going through a tough time and she’s doing better now.”

Kathy’s update comes one month after Richards, 60, was reportedly placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and taken to a hospital following “incoherent” behavior. According to TMZ, Kim was released and her sister Kyle Richards offered to take her into her home. Us previously reached out to Kim for comment.

The Los Angeles Police Department has since confirmed that an incident occurred where officers responded to “keep the peace” after a female reportedly violated a restraining order. However, police determined there was no order on file and no crime had been committed. TMZ reported that Kim’s family has cut off contact with her in hopes that she gets sober again.

Kim was a child actress before joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has since faced several legal issues starting with an arrest in 2015 for public intoxication. Months later, Kim was taken into custody again after she was accused of stealing close to $600 worth of items from Target.

The reality star, who has candidly discussed her substance abuse struggles in the past, was placed on three-year probation as a result. She was also ordered to complete 450 hours of community service and to attend AA meetings. Kim was officially off probation in 2018 but has continued to make headlines.

Over the years, Kyle, 55, Kim and Kathy have been at odds for a variety of reasons but have always reconnected. Kathy recently opened up about how the siblings make an effort to work out their issues no matter what.

“We’re really good. I just, you know, I call [Kyle] every day [and] she calls me. We text,” Kathy shared in June, noting that she has enjoyed sending uplifting messages to her loved ones. “I follow a lot of different people, spiritual, inspirational. … I’m not taking credit [and] it makes me think and feel good, so I share it. You have no idea of how many people go, ‘You have brightened up my life.’”

Kathy noted at the time that she never had any big blow-ups with Kim, adding, “We never have an issue. You know people, sometimes people will write, ‘Oh the three of the sisters,’ [but] Kim and I don’t have any issues.”

In response to a question about whether the siblings were on “the best” terms at the time, Kathy told Us that she “would say so, for sure.”

Kathy also spoke to Us at Saturday’s event about returning to RHOBH amid Kyle’s split from Mauricio Umansky.

“I wasn’t there [when she had a tough time filming the show]. I was gone for two weeks. So I didn’t get to witness any of it,” she noted. “I think that she really has been doing very well and that she’s really concentrating on [her daughters]. That’s her priority right now. She and Mauricio are really good friends.”

Meanwhile, Kathy recently celebrated 43 years of marriage with husband Richard Hilton.

“Our relationship comes first,” she told Us about the secret to their long-lasting bond. “The children really respect and love [that].”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson