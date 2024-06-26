Kathy Hilton is currently on the best terms with her younger sisters, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards.

“We’re really good. I just, you know, I call [Kyle] every day [and] she calls me. We text,” Kathy, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 25, while hosting a wellness day at her house with brands like Lyma Laser, Retroveau and others, noting that she enjoys sending uplifting messages to her loved ones. “I follow a lot of different people, spiritual, inspirational. … I’m not taking credit [and] it makes me think and feel good, so I share it. You have no idea of how many people go, ‘You have brightened up my life.’”

Kathy and Kyle, 55, had been at odds since 2022’s season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when they allegedly got into a screaming match during the cast’s Aspen trip. Cameras were not rolling at the time with Kathy later blaming her outburst on jet lag. The sisters eventually made up last year when Kyle separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

According to Kathy, she hasn’t faced any big blow-ups with Kim, 59.

“We never have an issue,” Kathy said. “You know people like, sometimes people will write, ‘Oh the three of the sisters,’ [but] Kim and I don’t have any issues.”

When asked whether the siblings are on “the best” terms right now, Kathy told Us that she “would say so, for sure.”

Kathy is also set to rejoin Kyle on RHOBH season 14 in a “friend” role. (Kim was an OG Housewife on RHOBH and now makes cameos in a supporting position.)

“It has been wonderful. You know, I always had a good time,” Kathy said of filming season 14. “I love the girls. … Everybody’s really getting along. I mean, there’s some drama, of course, but they always make up.”

Season 14 of RHOBH will star Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Jennifer Tilly will also join the Bravo franchise in a “friend” role.

“I’ve met her before, but I adore her. She’s so much fun,” Kathy said of Tilly, 65. “You know, it’s all new for [Jennifer and Bozoma]. It’s kind of fun just to watch them navigate through [everything].”

On Tuesday, Kathy invited her sisters and other friends to her house for a day of pampering with Lyma Laser products.

“I have always loved to entertain and we love the wellness thing,” Kathy told Us. “The Lyma Laser is amazing; I really love it. [My daughters], Paris [Hilton] and Nicky [Hilton Rothschild], loved it. They try all that stuff. There’s so many things out there right now that are available to us [and] why not try it? I’ve always been into skincare.”

Kathy also has a rigorous wellness routine when going into RHOBH filming days, including exfoliation and dermaplaning. She’s also passed down her hacks to Paris, 43, and Nicky, 40. (Kathy and husband Rick Hilton also share sons Barron, 34, and Conrad, 30.)

“We share everything, but we are into cryo[therapy],” Kathy said on Tuesday before detailing her girls’ workouts. “Paris has transformed her body with Pilates. She always looked so good that she didn’t need to bother to do anything. Her body is amazing [and] her legs, like, forget it. Nicky’s back to it and I’m going to start going.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams