Katie Cassidy Files for Divorce From Matthew Rodgers

The end. Katie Cassidy filed for divorce from husband Matthew Rodgers, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Arrow star, 33, submitted the paperwork in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 8. She listed the date of separation as “TBD” and cited the reason for the split as “irreconcilable differences.” Cassidy requested a “dissolution without minor children.”

The actress listed the couple’s wedding date as December 28, 2017. However, many previously believed they tied the knot for the first time in December 2018.

Earlier this week, Cassidy was spotted in good spirits while attending Amazon’s Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 5. An eyewitness tells Us exclusively that she was “walking around with friends with a drink in her hand” and “appeared to be enjoying her night out.”

The Monte Carlo star last posted on Instagram with Rodgers in November 2019. “Grateful to have this one by my side,” she raved. “Thank you for being you. Tag someone you are thankful for below. #HappyThanksgiving.”

The Gossip Girl alum gushed over Rodgers in December 2018 after they exchanged vows in Sunset Key, Florida. “I can’t help falling in love with you… YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers,” she captioned a photo of the pair locking lips in a white gown and coordinating tuxedo. “I love you my husband.”

Cassidy announced their engagement in June 2017. “I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!!” she wrote via Instagram. “I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world. I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for the magical evening I will forever remember.”

The Melrose Place alum opened up about being nervous ahead of the big day. “I feel like I’m going to throw up. It is really scary,” she admitted to Us in April 2018. “I think it’s a natural feeling to have nerves when it comes to a wedding. I’m excited. It’s pretty amazing when you find your person and Matthew is my person.”

As for how they met, Cassidy revealed that Rodgers’ brother made the connection. “Matthew and I completely hit it off,” she said. “We were friends at first for a couple of months. One thing led to another and here we are. He’s my best friend.”