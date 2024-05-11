Katie Cassidy’s 2020 divorce hasn’t soured her from the idea of one day walking down the aisle with boyfriend Stephen Huszar.

“It’s a conversation I’ve had with myself that I don’t think I expected to have with myself,” Cassidy, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, May 10, at the Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza. “If that tells you anything at all. I think I’m certainly more open to something, whether it be now or in the near future with this person, but I certainly didn’t ever think that I could say that again.”

Cassidy was previously married to Matthew Rodgers, filing for divorce in 2020. Nearly three years later, she connected with Huszar, 40, on the set of Hallmark’s A Royal Christmas Crush. The pair privately started dating, debuting their romance in July 2023 ahead of the film premiere. (Cassidy previously told Us that she and Huszar kept their relationship a secret to remain professional on set.)

According to the actress, their relationship is still “doing great.”

“He’s amazing. I’ve never really thought I would date another actor. He’s incredible,” Cassidy gushed to Us. “We’re very happy. It’s been amazing when you meet somebody and it just sort of makes sense. You didn’t ever think it would or weren’t necessarily looking for it and then it sort of happened.”

The chemistry with Huszar “definitely caught” Cassidy “by surprise” following her divorce.

“I think you live and learn and you just have to go through it and have an open heart and trust,” she said of finding love again after heartbreak. “I think what was great was I was focusing on more of myself during the time that he and I met. I wasn’t looking for [a relationship].”

She continued, “I was open, but I was still a little hesitant but he and I, after working together towards the end, we became really good friends and then we were professional but once we were done, sparks happened.”

Once A Royal Christmas Crush wrapped, the two “homebodies” enjoyed low-key date nights.

“We like cooking [and] spending time at home,” Cassidy added on Friday. “But we also love to travel. During the [SAG-AFTRA] strike, we had time to travel and do all these wonderful things.”

Cassidy previously tied the knot with Rodgers in December 2017. Us confirmed three years later in January 2020 that Cassidy filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The motion was finalized in March 2021.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo