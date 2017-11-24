Katie Cassidy paid tribute to her late father, David Cassidy, with a heartbreaking post on Friday, November 24, that revealed his last words to her.

The Arrow actress, 30, who reportedly had a turbulent relationship with her former pop idol dad, took to Twitter to thank fans for their outpouring of support.

Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you. — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 24, 2017

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” she wrote. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time’. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

As previously reported, the former Partridge Family star died on Tuesday, November 21, a few days after being admitted to a Florida hospital with organ failure. He was 67 and had recently been diagnosed with dementia after struggling with substance abuse issues for decades.

Katie didn’t have a very close relationship with the singer and actor as she was raised by her mom, Sherry Williams, and stepdad, Richard Benedon, but he still played a role in her life, offering sound advice when she decided to follow in her famous family’s footsteps.

“We didn’t really talk about the business,” Kate told the Daily Mail in 2013, “but he did say, ‘Don’t take a job for the money.’ Of course, I did in the beginning because I needed to survive! But he also said, ‘Don’t do it for fame and if there’s a role you love and they’re not going to pay you for it, take it.’ I definitely agreed with his advice.”

David, who was the son of Broadway and film star Jack Cassidy and actress Evelyn Ward, got his big break in the ’70s musical sitcom alongside real-life stepmom Shirley Jones, and later co-starred in stage and TV projects with half-brothers Shaun and Patrick Cassidy.

Jones, 83, paid tribute to him in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 22. “Long before he played my son on The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was my stepson in real life,” she wrote. “As a little boy, his sweet sensitivity and wicked sense of humor were already on display, and I will treasure the years we spent working and growing together. I will also find solace knowing that David is now with his dad.”

Long before he played my son on “The Partridge Family,” David Cassidy was my stepson in real life. As a little boy, his… Posted by Shirley Jones Ingels on Wednesday, November 22, 2017

“My heart is with David’s daughter, Katie, his son, Beau, and with Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan, whom I know are deeply missing their brother today,” she continued. “Thank you for the enormous outpouring of affection you have offered our family at this difficult time.”

Shaun, 59, who had a pop star career of his own in the late ’70s and ’80s before moving into acting and TV production, paid homage on Facebook on Thursday, November 23.

When I was little and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight…. Posted by Shaun Cassidy on Wednesday, November 22, 2017

“When I was little and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight. During the battle, he would regale me with hysterical stories of our father, often culminating in his taking a giant leap off my top bunk. I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could,” he wrote alongside a picture of the pair of them as kids. “Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!