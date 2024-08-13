The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston is ready to move forward with her life after she lost a legal case against her alleged rapist.

“Today I was in San Diego to meet with the District Attorney who was assigned to my case. And officially, that chapter is closed for good,” Thurston, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 12. “This week has been extremely hard and I am so blessed with an amazing support system both in person and online.”

While in San Diego, Thurston had the support of her boyfriend Jeff Arcuri and other friends as they tried to experience some “staycation vibes” amid the difficult meetings.

“I am ready to process everything, grieve and heal,” she concluded with a photo of a sunset.

Back in June, Thurston spoke out on social media and expressed her belief that the justice system failed her after she reported her alleged assault.

“I did everything I should have done as a victim of rape,” she wrote via Instagram on June 29. “‘Here are my texts, my calls, my photos, my videos, names, witnesses, locations, social media, time stamps, surveillance footage, DNA, my body.’ The warning ‘a guilty verdict is hard in criminal court’ echoed throughout the months, like an annoying parrot you were forced to keep. And as much as I heard it, I still wasn’t ready to be stopped. And yet, without warning, I was.”

Thurston continued, “The justice system failed me and continues to fail thousands every single day. But do not give up.”

Fans met Thurston when she competed on Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021. She was later announced as the season 17 lead of The Bachelorette.

While she didn’t find her forever partner in Bachelor Nation, Thurston has been able to experience a new kind of love thanks to Arcuri, 35.

“He’s my love, my protector, my peace, my healer, and of course, my laughter,” she wrote via Instagram on July 10. “I never knew two souls could collide the way ours have. You were worth the wait. 💕.”

Thurston remains proud of herself that she had the courage to share her experience. According to the reality star, it was all done in hopes of inspiring others in similar situations.

“I refuse to feel defeated in the strength it took to be an advocate for myself,” she previously wrote via Instagram. “I hope my experience will help those feel the strength and support they need.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).