Still getting used to the new title! Katy Perry set Twitter users off like a firework on Sunday, March 17, when she accidentally referred to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, as her “boyfriend.”

“My favorite part of watching #americanidol with my boyfriend is that he always tries to ask if they got in or not before we give the final vote,” the “Dark Horse” songstress, 34, wrote. “I never tell him hahahahahahahahahahaha.”

Shortly after she posted the tweet, fans responded with hilarious reactions — including multiple GIFs. “Does your fiancé know you have a boyfriend?” one follower wrote.

Another added with a nod to their proposal story: “Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Bloom IS YOUR FIANCÉ NOT BOYFRIEND He didn’t hit his arm on the champagne bottle and get the ring box stuck in his coat to be call YOUR BoYfRiEnD.”

The Troy actor, 42, popped the question to Perry on Valentine’s Day. The pair shared their exciting engagement news that same night via Instagram. “Lifetimes,” Bloom captioned a selfie in which his bride-to-be can be seen showing off her gorgeous pink diamond ring.

Less than two weeks later, Perry revealed the romantic way her beau asked for her hand in marriage — mishaps and all!

“We went to dinner, and I thought we were gonna see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter,” the “Roar” singer gushed to Jimmy Kimmel in February. “It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter.”

Perry noted that Bloom wasn’t the smoothest when it came to pulling the ring out of his pocket. “He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket and rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne,” she recalled. “We did land, and it was like James Bond. Everybody had an earpiece. We go downstairs … and my whole family was there and all of my friends. He did so well.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the American Idol judge first met in January 2016 and would go on to date until February 2017. After a brief break, the two rekindled their romance in January 2018. Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Bloom, meanwhile, split from his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, in 2013, two years after welcoming their now 8-year-old son, Flynn.

Scroll down to see the funniest responses to Perry’s typo!

orlando when he realizes you still call him boyfriend pic.twitter.com/UE43T82dwW — ♠️Chiara♥️ (@witnesschiara) March 18, 2019

Sis you know you got engaged? Just letting you know…. — Taylor (@bulloch_taylor) March 18, 2019

don’t let orlando see this — phoebe (@katysmychampion) March 18, 2019

