Show us the money! Katy Perry dropped big bucks to prevent a fan from going on a date with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom.

The 34-year-old singer participated in the One Love Malibu benefit show, an event that raised money for people affected by California’s Woolsey wildfire, on Sunday, December 3. In addition to performing, part of her role was to auction off a date with Bloom, 41.

“So, I just wanted to start and say that he’s going to do a motorcycle ride … and then you can have lunch,” Perry told the audience. “That also means that when you are on the motorcycle with him, you’re holding him in a way that I am not excited about!”

The “Roar” crooner added, “You’re holding his pecs and his six-pack! And it’s so glorious!”

Bidding then began and quickly reached $20,000 thanks to a fan named Laura.

“Girl, you’re gonna love this! I’ll send you on your way, I’ll put the helmet on you,” the musician said. “Hold on tight.”

Perry eventually had a change of heart and decided she simply couldn’t let another woman go out with her man, even if it was for a good cause. She decided to reach into her own wallet and blow the auction out of the water with a major bid that wouldn’t be beat.

“I’m sorry, I’m buying it for $50,000,” she told the crowd.

Perry and Bloom have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since January 2016.

A source told Us in October that “getting engaged is definitely a possibility in the future” for the couple.

“Obviously, they’re both very busy but they prioritize communicating and working their schedules around each other,” the insider added. “They are very much in love, so an engagement wouldn’t be a surprise.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was previously married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The exes share 7-year-old son Flynn.

