She wasn’t a fan! Katy Perry didn’t hold back when she was asked her opinion on Duchess Meghan’s (née Meghan Markle) Givenchy wedding gown that she wore when she married Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19.

“I would’ve done one more fitting,” the 33-year-old American Idol judge told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, May 20, adding with a wink that “Kate won,” referring to Meghan’s new sister-in-law Duchess Kate.

She continued: “I’m sorry. I’m never going to not tell the truth. One more fitting, but I love you.” (Kate wore a lace Alexander McQueen gown when she tied the knot to William in April 2011.)

Prince Harry, on the other hand, had a different reaction to the dress. The 33-year-old former military pilot was brought to tears as his beautiful bride made her way down the aisle inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. As the 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex approached the altar, Harry lifted her veil and couldn’t keep his eyes off of her.

Harry melted hearts all over the world when he looked at his wife keenly and uttered, “you look amazing,” before showing his adoration with a sly lip bite.

The newlywed couple — who announced their engagement in November 2017 — made their courtship official in front of 600 guests on Saturday morning, with more than 29 million viewers watching the live televised ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued their celebrations with a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth where Elton John performed some of his biggest hits. They were then joined by 200 of their closest friends and family at Frogmore House for an evening reception, which ended with a fireworks display.