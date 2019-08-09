



They say everybody’s got a type, and Katy Perry is no exception! The “Small Talk” crooner admitted that U.K. lads have a tendency to make her swoon.

“I obviously have a type,” she divulged during an appearance on Heart FM on Friday, August 9. “I like English gentlemen.”

The Grammy nominee, 34, has her reasons. “I think I like English gentlemen because there’s something, uh, … kind of sarcastic, dark sense of humor.”

Perry said that she also enjoys British accents. “I like that they sound really eloquent, and there’s more history in the U.K. than there is America,” she reasoned. “They sound like they’ve got tradition, actually, they have more tradition, and I like that. There’s tea time! We don’t really have many traditions in America.”

The “Roar” songstress was married to U.K.-born Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. The pair endured a nasty breakup, with Perry telling Vogue in June 2013: “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

The comedian, 44, who went on to marry Laura Gallacher in 2017, admitted fault in his relationship with Perry to Us Weekly in October of that same year. “I think I’m an easier person to be with now. I’m also in a very different situation,” he said. “I’m dependent on my wife. In relationships, there is always going to be a level of dependency,” he explained. “But I try not to project my problems onto other people and perhaps I’ve not always been like that.”

Perry, meanwhile, moved on with Orlando Bloom, also from the U.K., in 2016. Though the duo called it quits in early 2017, they reconciled in early 2018.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 42, popped the question to the musician one year later.

The American Idol judge told Australia KIIS’ “Kyle and Jackie O. Show” in July that when it comes to marriage, things will be different this time around. “I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house,” she said. “It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your 30s.”

Bloom gave a similar statement to Us that same month: “[We’re] doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

Perry teased to Heart on Friday that she’s just about ready, saying, “I mean, ticktock, I hope sooner than later!”

