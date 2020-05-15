A major revelation. Katy Perry has been spending plenty of alone time with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, amid the coronavirus quarantine. So much so, that she’s learned that he has a secret obsession — playing with Legos.

The “Never Worn White” singer, 35, revealed the surprising fact in an upcoming interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 n chill, which will be released on Saturday, May 16. Perry shared that she’s only discovered “positive” things about Bloom, 43, during their time in self-isolation.

“We have a Lego room in our house. It was a TV room and now it’s a Lego room,” Perry explained. “He gets these Legos that are super hard to do like the model cars and stuff and he’ll make those in two days and then he displays them on the walls. We have a Lego wall. It’s like a championship Lego wall.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer added that Bloom is perfectly content spending his evenings building elaborate Lego designs — a skill Perry is hoping can be used in other areas of their lives.

“He’ll just get a little pour of a rye whiskey and he’ll sit down and he’ll do his Lego for, like, four and a half, five hours if he wants to at night,” she said. “And he’ll literally come out with like a James Bond car or a Porsche or something dope. Now, this has led him to looking at maybe building his own car. I was like, ‘Oh, you are a lot more handy than I thought you were.’ I was like, ‘Can you hang this thing for me, please?'”

Perry also noted that it’s been a little more challenging for the Lord of the Rings star to quarantine with her.

“He’s seen it all and, God bless him, he’s still here which is amazing and commendable because I have definitely tested him. [I’ve] been like, ‘Oh, yeah? Oh, yeah you think you can handle me? Let’s see it,'” Perry shared.

The “Daisies” singer began dating the Pirates of the Caribbean star after meeting him at a Golden Globe Awards afterparty in January 2016. The couple briefly split in March 2017 but rekindled their romance months later. Bloom popped the question to Perry on Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

Perry announced in March that she is expecting her first child with Bloom when she debuted her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. She later revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Bloom is also the father of son Flynn, 9, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.