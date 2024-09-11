Your account
Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Photo of Orlando Bloom Assessing Kim Kardashian’s Backside: ‘I Approve’

By
Katy Perry is fully on board with fiancé Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian’s famous assets.

“It’s you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian, yes, and Orlando is staring at her butt,” DJ Elvis Duran told Perry, 39, during the Tuesday, September 10, episode of his radio show. “I mean, how could you not?”

Perry agreed.

“I approve,” she replied. Later, Perry wondered, “So wait, what’s the controversy?”

Perry and Bloom, 47, posed together at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner red carpet on Monday, September 9. Inside the event, the couple met up with Kardashian, 43. A now-viral image showed Bloom looking down and to the left, seemingly eyeing Kardashian’s backside. His hand was on Perry’s waist the entire time.

Perry and Kardashian were also photographed sharing a laugh. While Bloom’s face was not in the photo, his hand was still firmly attached to Perry’s waist.

The couple’s attendance at Monday’s New York Fashion Week event comes after Perry spoke candidly about her and Bloom’s relationship during a recent episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. The “Last Friday Night” singer explained why she and Bloom broke up for a year before getting their happily ever after.

“We weren’t really in it from day one,” Perry shared on the September 4 episode. “He was in a way, because he had just done a time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond.’”

Both Perry and Bloom had gotten out of long relationships before they started dating in early 2016. They split in March 2017 because Perry had “yet to do some real work” on herself, while Bloom needed to “rewire all the bad habits” he had — which was done through a week-long retreat.

“He went there, and then he came back and he wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game with me anymore,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Hm.’ I was so used to this push-pull. … I was playing games because it was a dopamine hit. It was what I knew, and things like that.”

During their break, Perry decided to attend the same retreat.

“Then I got the tools and spoke the same language. It changed my life, it saved my life,” she recalled. “I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process and medication.”

They eventually reunited in February 2018 and got engaged the following year. While Perry and Bloom have yet to walk down the aisle, the couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

