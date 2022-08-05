M.A.S.H. never lies! Katy Perry took part in a social media trend involving the popular grade-school game — and her future took a very surprising turn.

The “Roar” songstress, 37, shared a TikTok video of herself playing the game M.A.S.H. on Thursday, August 4. The filter she used randomly chooses the user’s house, car, number of kids and lover. After landing on a mansion, Tesla and six children, the California native ended up with Pete Davidson as her future partner.

The “Wide Awake” singer pulled a face when the filter landed on the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian. “No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? 🤷🏻‍♀️),” Perry joked in her caption. (Other “lover” possibilities included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Darth Vader and all seven members of BTS.)

The Grammy nominee has been in a relationship with Orlando Bloom since 2016. Perry and the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 45, briefly split in 2017 before getting engaged in February 2019. The duo share daughter Daisy, 23 months.

Earlier this year, the “California Gurls” musician opened up about motherhood during an appearance on Chelsea Handler‘s “Dear Chelsea” podcast. “Best decision I made in my entire life,” Perry said of becoming a mother, adding that she “wasn’t very maternal” before she began dating Bloom.

The Smurfs voice actress revealed that watching her fiancé parent his 11-year-old son, Flynn, helped her decide that she wanted kids of her own. (The U.K. native shares the preteen with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

“Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child,” Perry told the comedian, 47. “So, that definitely, primally influenced me. Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.’”

The American Music Award winner also gushed about how much Bloom’s sunny outlook on life has helped her cope with her darker emotions.

“I always say when he walks into the room he has this joie de vivre about him,” she explained. “Some people are like, ‘What is that guy on?’ But he’s just really got these happy, [positive] vibes. I’m a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways, and so it’s good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit.”

The Ned Kelly actor is somewhat less vocal about his personal life, but in January 2021, he praised Perry for her performance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. “One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love,” the Carnival Row star wrote via Instagram at the time. “One proud partner here with a tear of joy.”

