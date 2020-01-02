Tough love. Katy Perry revealed she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, prioritize making each other better people — even when it’s uncomfortable — in an interview with Vogue India published on Thursday, January 2.

The “Never Really Over” singer, 35, called Bloom, 42, her “mirror” and shared that their relationship goes beyond only embracing the positive aspects of their personalities.

“Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable,” Perry said. “I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

The “Small Talk” songstress shared that she battled a bout of depression in 2017 and 2018 that was so severe she “did not want to get out of bed.” The incident led her on a “mental health journey,” which she says the Pirates of the Caribbean star has completely supported.

“I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine…And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance—Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real,” she explained. “He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.”

Bloom popped the question to Perry on Valentine’s Day in February. The couple planned to wed in December but the ceremony was postponed. A source told Us Weekly later the same month that the pair postponed the wedding because they couldn’t secure the location they wanted. The insider added that the English actor and Perry are “beyond in love,” and that “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married.”

Perry was previously married to Russell Brand, who she wed in an elaborate ceremony in India, from 2010 to 2012. The Grammy nominee also dated John Mayer from 2012 to 2013. Bloom, for his part, was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The former couple are the parents of their 8-year-old son, Flynn.