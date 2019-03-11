Not even Katy Perry’s dancing can keep Orlando Bloom away! The American Idol judge teased her fiancé about his decision to marry her while they watched her antics on the singing competition.

“Are you sure, are you sure?” the 34-year-old singer repeatedly asked Bloom, 42, on Sunday, March 10, via her Instagram Story. She captioned the video, “FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE @americanidol.”

In the clip from Sunday night’s episode of the ABC series, Perry joined potential contestant Jake Puliti during his audition to do the worm while he sang Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

Bloom sweetly kept his eyes on the TV and shook his head while Perry questioned him. The “Rise” songstress also shared snaps of her sister, Angela Hudson, and her dog, Nugget, watching American Idol with the couple.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day after dating on and off since January 2016.

“full bloom,” the Grammy nominee captioned a photo showing off her unique engagement ring on February 15. Bloom shared the same snap, writing, “Lifetimes.”

Perry detailed the romantic proposal on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that month.

“It was Valentine’s Day. We went to dinner, and I thought we were gonna see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter,” she explained. “It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter.”

Perry also revealed that Bloom struggled to get the ring box out of his pocket. “He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket and rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne,” she dished. “We did land, and it was like James Bond. Everybody had an earpiece. We go downstairs … and my whole family was there and all of my friends. He did so well.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Perry and Bloom are “a team.”

“They put in extra time to see each other and communicated,” the source said, noting that the “Firework” singer “told some of her staff that her goal for 2019 was to invest more into her relationship with him, and that she was ready to take the next step.”

The insider added that the twosome are “thinking of a destination wedding.”

