Katy Perry Wishes For Peace on Her 39th Birthday

Katy Perry has a special wish for her 39th birthday.

On Wednesday, October 25, the singer and American Idol judge celebrated turning 39 alongside her Idol family. In a video interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perry was presented with a cake by host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who serenaded her with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

When blowing out the candles on the flower-topped cake, Perry pondered what she would wish for. “I’ve got everything, I’m so blessed,” the “Teenage Dream” singer said as she leaned over before adding. “I know what I’m wishing for, I’m wishing for peace.”

Perry’s American Idol costars also surprised her with a carnival-themed party, which included balloons, fair games and a dunk tank.

The rest of the singer’s birthday celebrations would be kept “so low-key” this year, Perry said when asked whether she would be spending her special day with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

The star has big plans for her 40th birthday, though. “For 40, I already planned years ago,” Perry shared. “I’m asking for it all!”

The American Idol crew was also asked about the upcoming season of the long-running singing competition show, which they are currently auditioning talent for. The 22nd season, which is set to air on ABC in early 2024, will mark their seventh together as a group.

“You can’t separate us,” Perry exclaimed. “You can’t break this fam down!”

“Don’t even try it!” Richie added.

“Every season we learn more about each other, especially this season,” Perry continued. In season 21, the three hosts traveled to each other’s hometowns, which Bryan said was “like being on a field trip.”

Perry and Bloom, 46, meanwhile, have recently been involved in a legal battle over the sale of their $15 million California home. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, were named in a lawsuit after the seller, Carl Westcott, alleged that he was on painkillers after undergoing a major surgery when he sold them the property and had since changed his mind.

On September 29, Judge Joseph Lipner ruled that Perry would take the witness stand in court. Us Weekly confirmed that the singer is set to testify for one hour at the start of the damages portion of the trial, which is separate from the currently ongoing trial on the contract’s validity.