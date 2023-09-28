Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s real estate trial officially began on Wednesday, September 27.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the singer, 38, and the actor, 46, had been named in a lawsuit over the sale of their $15 million mansion. The seller, Carl Westcott, alleged that he was on painkillers when he sold them the property. Westcott, 83, further claimed in his court filing that he “lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature and probable consequences of the contract.”

Once Westcott realized that he had been under the influence of narcotics during the sale, he claimed he informed his realtors that he had changed his mind. Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, allegedly then sent Westcott a letter that they were “not willing to walk away” from the sale and claimed that he was “obligated to complete” the transaction.

Keep reading for everything to know about the lawsuit:

Why Were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Named in a Lawsuit?

After Perry and Bloom agreed to purchase a $15 million California property, seller Westcott wanted to take back the deal. In his lawsuit, the 1-800-Flowers entrepreneur claimed he was of “unsound mind” when the deal was brokered because he was currently taking prescribed opioids after a major surgery. Westcott has since claimed that, without being under the influence, he was not interested in selling the house.

Perry and Bloom have not further addressed the lawsuit or allegations. But the couple’s attorney claimed in their opening statements that Westcott was “more than rational” at the time of the home sale, according to Bloomberg Law.

When Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Buy the House?

Perry and Bloom, who share 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, purchased the property in 2020.

When Did the Trial Start?

The non-jury case began on September 27, with both parties’ lawyers delivering their opening statements.

Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Been Named as Witnesses?

Perry has been asked to take the stand, but Bloom has not yet been named.

How Is Kameron Westcott Involved?

Westcott is the father-in-law of Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott, who is married to his son, Court Westcott. The former Bravolebrity, 40, told Radar Online earlier this month that she fears her Carl — who suffers from Huntington’s disease — will not live to see the trial’s outcome. (Carl is currently bedridden, now living in Dallas with Kameron, Court and their two children.)