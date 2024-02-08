Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker have called it quits after seven years of marriage.

A rep confirmed that Scodelario, 31, and Walker, 41, separated last year. “Some time ago, Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to coparent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends,” the spokesperson told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 8. “They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family.”

The former couple began dating after meeting on the set of The King’s Daughter in 2014. Scodelario and Walker got engaged later that year and tied the knot in 2015. They also adopted the “Scodelario-Davis” surname after their wedding. (Walker’s full name is Benjamin Walker Davis.)

“They’re very happy,” a source exclusively told Us after the duo’s engagement. “Everyone is thrilled for them. They fell head over heels for each other.”

While Scodelario and Walker mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the actress previously opened up about her engagement.

“I never had any family heirlooms. … Nothing that was ever passed down to me and so, when I met my husband and we were falling in love, he actually bought me a Cartier Love bracelet for our first Christmas together,” she told Elle UK in 2019. “He says that it was then that he realized that he actually wanted to buy me an engagement ring, so he sort of weirdly proposed with a Love bangle.”

The duo expanded their family when their son — whose name they have not revealed — was born in December 2016. “Welcome to the world little man,” Scodelario wrote via Instagram at the time. “We couldn’t be happier or more in love with you and [our dog] Arnie’s loving his new cuddle buddy.”

Four years later, the Skins alum announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppies and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit and flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realized that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now,” she captioned an Instagram snap in September 2021, showing off her baby bump. “So here’s me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in six months instead.”

Scodelario gave birth to the pair’s daughter in January 2022, writing via Instagram, “You made it here little one. ✨ Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home 💕. Plus poop and puke, lots of that too.”

The former couple’s last public appearance was at the London premiere of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in September 2022. Scodelario also shared photos from a stop in Italy, which she captioned, “Things we did/saw/laughed & cried at in Tuscany.”