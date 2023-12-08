Keanu Reeves‘ home has reportedly been the target of another invasion.

The Los Angeles police received an anonymous call on Wednesday, December 6, about a possible trespasser at Reeves’ property, according to TMZ. When the cops arrived that evening to conduct their search, they weren’t able to locate anyone.

Authorities returned early on Thursday, December 7, due to an alarm going off on the property. Cops reportedly saw security footage of multiple men in ski masks smashing a window and entering the actor’s house. Reeves, 59, was not home when the burglary took place.

Per TMZ, the culprits walked away from the house with one firearm before fleeing the scene. The LAPD is reportedly looking into whether the first call they received was from someone surveying Reeves’ property ahead of the home invasion.

Related: Keanu Reeves Through the Years The internet’s favorite action star! Keanu Reeves has been famous for more than 30 years, but his fans have never stopped loving him — and their adoration keeps growing every year. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1964, the Matrix star has a reputation for being kind to strangers even though he’s a world famous movie […]

This isn’t the first time Reeves has dealt with an intruder. In 2014, Us Weekly confirmed that Reeves found an unknown woman in his house. The John Wick star woke up at 5 a.m. after hearing a sound coming from his library, where he discovered the woman sitting in his chair.

The intruder said she was there to meet him, and Reeves tried to have a calm conversation with her before ultimately alerting the authorities. Police detained the woman and determined she should be placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold. Reeves reportedly forgot to set his alarm at the time, which allowed the woman to enter his home.

Days later, a second woman walked into Reeves’ home when he wasn’t there, entering his property through an unlocked door after a cleaning crew forgot to close the front gate. The woman proceeded to undress, jump in Reeves’ shower and later go skinny dipping in the pool.

Related: Celebs' Craziest Fan Encounters Taking it too far? While most fans ask for a photo or an autograph when they meet their favorite celebrities, some people have extreme reactions to seeing stars in the flesh. “Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for […]

Once the cleaning crew noticed the woman, they reached out to Reeves and he contacted 911. The suspect was taken in for a mental evaluation once authorities arrived at the scene.

Reeves has been a Hollywood mainstay since his breakout role in the 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and his star continued to rise with his performances in Speed, The Matrix, Constantine and the John Wick franchise.

Reeves recently returned to play the fictional former hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4. “It’s a fun character to be able to have that John Wick kind of thing. But I don’t take that home with me,” he told Good Morning America in March.

Related: Celebrity Charity: Stars Who Use Their Influence to Give Back Putting their money where their mouths are! In addition to walking the red carpet and living the glamorous life, these celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Lauren Conrad, and Matt Damon, are working hard to make the world a better place. Read up on their charities!

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Reeves has always been “the sweetest guy” to his fans over the years despite his star status.

“He treats everyone with the same amount of respect, and he does get joy out of every interaction,” the insider shared. “Keanu would much rather attend a huge fan event than go on a press circuit. He very much enjoys his privacy.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Reeves’ rep for comment.