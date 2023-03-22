Staying fit! Keanu Reeves “loves” playing John Wick in the film franchise — especially because of the physical component.

“Keanu loves that these movies keep him in top physical shape,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He says if it weren’t for these movies, he would be so much less active, but the fighting sequences and stunts keep him on his toes.”

According to the insider, Reeves, 58, has a major love for the genre, adding, “He’s always been a fan of action movies since he was younger. Kung Fu and action movies are what he really enjoys creating and that’s why this franchise has been so great for him.”

The John Wick franchise, which follows a former hitman who is forced to return to the criminal world he left behind, released its first movie in 2014. Since then, the films found box office success, with the fourth installment set to debut in theaters on Friday, March 24.

Before John Wick: Chapter 4‘s release, Reeves reflected on returning to play the fictional assassin. “It’s a fun character to be able to have that John Wick kind of thing. But I don’t take that home with me,” he told Good Morning America on Monday, March 20, during an interview that was filmed days before his costar Lance Reddick passed away at age 60 from natural causes.

The Canada native broke down the intense workout regimen that goes into bringing John Wick to life. “[It] starts with training before the training,” he shared about the onscreen mix of judo, jiu-jitsu and weapons manipulation. “I’m not quite [in the aging out stage] yet. [But this franchise] got me closer.”

Reeves continued: “I’m definitely feeling the age. … I mean, I think the film is really epic, and I love playing the role. I love the John Wick world.”

As the Speed actor continues to promote a new installment of John Wick, the insider praised Reeves for being “the sweetest guy” to his fans over the years.

“He treats everyone with the same amount of respect, and he does get joy out of every interaction,” the source continued. “Keanu would much rather attend a huge fan event than go on a press circuit. He very much enjoys his privacy.”

For more details on the work Reeves puts in for the John Wick franchise, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.