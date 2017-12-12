Facing the backlash. Kimberly Jones, the mother of 11-year-old bullied student Keaton Jones, is responding to the controversy surrounding her alleged racist comments and photos with a confederate flag discovered on her now-deleted Facebook page.

“I mean that, you know, yesterday he was a hero. You know, the world loved us. Today, the world hates us,” Kimberly said during an interview with the Today show on Tuesday, December 12. “And again, I’m trying really hard to think that I was trying not to get caught up in the positives. So, we’re not going to get caught up in the negatives.”

As previously reported, after a video of an emotional Keaton describing how he’s bullied in school went viral with more than 22 million views, stars, including Justin Bieber, Chris Evans and Demi Lovato, took to social media to share their support for Keaton and a GoFundMe page for the boy raised nearly $58,000. Since the photo controversy, the GoFundMe page has been shut down.

Despite the controversy with his mom, the Tennessee student still hopes his story will inspire others.

“To inspire people that are bullied, well, just give them a voice that they might not have to speak out about it and how it’s not right to bully,” Keaton told Today.

Kimberly also spoke to CBS News about the alleged photos on Tuesday.

“The only two photos — the only two photos on the my entire planet that I am anywhere near a Confederate flag. It was ironic. It was funny,” Jones said. “I’ve spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn’t racist.”

Keaton’s sister Lakyn took to Twitter on Monday, December 11, to defend her mother.

“Those who know me and my family know we aren’t racist,” she wrote. “My brother doesn’t say the ’N’ word. Please leave it alone.”

“The Instagram KimberlyJones_38 is Not my mom. She has a private Instagram and hasn’t talked to anyone,” Lakyn added. “We haven’t received any money and don’t plan on it. The gofundme’s aren’t by any of us.”

