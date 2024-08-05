Kehlani’s ex Javaughn Young-White is demanding full custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi.

According to documents obtained by People on Monday, August 5, Young-White, 27, filed for full legal custody of Adeya — as well as child support — in a Los Angeles court on July 24, alleging his ex is involved in a cult.

“Adeya was born through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult that she belongs in,” Young-White claims in the filing, per the outlet, adding that because “Adeya was born in a home and not in a conventional setting like a hospital” his name does not appear on her birth certificate.

In the documents, Young-White alleged that the “cult” Kehlani is involved with has complete control over both the singer’s life and “when it comes to the upbringing” of their daughter.

Related: Stars Who've Gotten Sober Several of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been candid about their sobriety journeys over the years. Kelly Osbourne, who previously talked about being sober for six years, revealed in April 2021 that she had suffered a relapse and was working on next steps. “Not proud of it. But I am back on track,” she wrote via […]

Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly, both Kehlani and Young-White must participate in court-ordered mediation to discuss their custody agreement.

Young-White claimed that a cult leader, not named in the documents, with “numerous accusations of committing sexual assault” against women and girls convinced Kehlani he was a threat to their daughter, causing them to go no-contact for months.

Young-White also filed a petition to “determine [his] parental relationship” with Adeya, adding that he has requested since she was born that his name be included on her birth certificate. Additionally, he alleges that Kehlani won’t give him access to Adeya’s social security number, leading him to doubt that she even has one.

Us has reached out to Kehlani and Young-White’s representatives for comment.

Related: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Girlfriend Lauren Wood, More Celebs Who Had Home Births Hospitals are so sterile! James Van Der Beek, his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and more celebrity couples have welcomed their babies at home over the years. Kimberly gave birth to baby No. 5 in the comfort of her and the Dawson’s Creek alum’s bedroom in June 2018. The actor shared a photo of the post-birth […]

The court documents, per Billboard, also claim that when Young-White attempted to take his daughter in the past, he was “physically restrained and threatened” by who he identified as cult members.

“While [Kehlani] is on tour, and our daughter is in the care of her fellow cult members, Adeya sleeps in the bed with and is given baths by random adult members of the cult and she is often in the bedroom alone with some of these people,” the court documents state.

Young-White concluded his filing with additional requests that Kehlani be psychologically evaluated, and is requesting full custody of Adeya due to the “Honey” artist’s “busy schedule” and “relationship with the cult that [they are] involved in.”

Related: Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox and More Former Couples Crushing Coparenting Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

Young-White and Kehlani, who uses they/them pronouns, dated from 2018 to 2019. Kehlani delivered Adeya in a homebirth in March 2019. “This weekend our angel arrived earthside perfectly healthy & full of wonder,” they wrote via X at the time. “Unmedicated homebirth was indescribable. taking time to be family and heal. thank you everyone who sent us love and support on her journey earthside!”

Kehlani also noted in the post that they were “honored” to be joined by Young-White, who they described as “an amazing partner whom [I] trust with my body and life.” Kehlani added that Young-White was “the only man on earth [they] trust.”