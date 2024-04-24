Keleigh Teller is seemingly using London to drag pal Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn.

While sharing a series of clips from her and husband Miles Teller’s trip to London via TikTok, Keleigh, 31, used a mashup of Swift’s “London Boy” from 2019’s Lover and “So Long, London” from Swift’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“London would heal me rn,” a user commented on the upload, to which Keleigh replied, “No it wouldn’t it’s grey and never changes.”

Fans were quick to weigh in on Keleigh’s remark. One replied to her comment by writing, “I love you sm for this,” while another added, “SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID.”

Following the release of Swift’s 11th studio album, Keleigh used the audio from the track “So Long, London” in a TikTok video while she sat on the porch. “I founded the club she’s heard [great] things about,” Keleigh wrote in the caption. “What’s everyone’s favorite song and why?”

After Swift, 34, dropped TTPD on Friday, April 19, fans of the pop star were quick to point out that “So Long, London” was written about her breakup from the British actor, 33. (The twosome spent a lot of time in the U.K. during their six-year relationship.) The track seemingly is a sister song to Midnights’ “You’re Losing Me,” where Swift detailed the end of her relationship with Alwyn.

“I stopped CPR after all it’s no use / The spirit was gone we would never come to / And I’m pissed off you would let me give you all that youth for free for so long, London,” Swift sings in the second chorus of “So Long, London.”

In “You’re Losing Me,” Swift crooned about similar themes. “Remember lookin’ at this room, we loved it ’cause of the light / Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it’s time,” Swift previously sang on the Midnights bonus track. “I can’t find a pulse, my heart won’t start anymore / For you cause you’re losing me.”

Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before Us Weekly confirmed their split in April 2023. One month later, Swift was linked to Matty Healy, the singer of The 1975. (Swift and Healy, 35, were also rumored to have been together in 2014.)

After a resurfaced podcast interview of Healy’s began circulating on the internet, where he made problematic comments about Swift’s pal rapper Ice Spice, the pair called it quits in June 2023. Swift has since moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Since Swift began dating Kelce, 34, during summer 2023, she has brought several of her A-list pals to cheer him on during his NFL games — including none other than Keleigh. While watching the Chiefs take home Super Bowl LVIII, Keleigh was by Swift’s side.