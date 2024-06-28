Kelly Bensimon is moving on faster than most.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 56, took to Instagram on Friday, June 28 — a day before the date of her canceled wedding to Scott Litner — to show she’s still having fun.

“POV: Diving into this weekend with a smile…,” she captioned the post alongside a photo of her smiling in a pool while posing in a white bikini.

Kelly called off her wedding to the wealth management consultant earlier this week. Her representative told Us at the time that she was “taking a moment to herself” before discussing the breakup. Kelly spoke exclusively to Us Weekly the next day, saying that “the ultimate red flag” was Litner’s refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man,” she told Us on Wednesday, June 26. “He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup.”

According to the RHONY star, Litner “thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith.”

The rep told Us in another statement that “Kelly is disappointed by this turn of events,” adding, “She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon.”

Although the big day is no longer on the table, Kelly is now focusing on her family, including daughters Sea, 26, and Teddy, 24, whom she shares with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon. (The couple split in 2007.)

Kelly and Litner got engaged less than a year ago, during a 4th of July vacation in Wisconsin.

“We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, ‘Go to your favorite spot,’” Kelly told Us of how her now-ex proposed in August 2023. “Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini … totally not prepared. … It was very real and I think that there’s a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful … but it was just very genuine.”