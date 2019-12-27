



Ultimate gift giver. Kelly Clarkson is a master at giving the perfect present, at least when it comes to her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Ahead of the holidays “Love So Soft” singer, 37, celebrated her husband’s 43rd birthday and got him a gift that both of them could enjoy.

“My husband’s birthday was yesterday, so I got him two snowmobiles,” Clarkson told Us Weekly at The Voice finale in Universal Studios, California earlier this month. “Kind of for me too, because I want to ride one!”

The snowmobiles were a fitting gift indeed since the “Because of You” singer revealed that she and her family would be spending the holidays in Montana, because “I have a ranch y’all.”

“We both love getting out in nature, we love the country and we are not really city people,” the Texas native told Us. “It is nice to go out and have your kids do stuff outside and in nature. So that is what we will be doing the whole time. You won’t find me. I will be lost in a ranch!”

Clarkson recently opened up about her sex life with her husband, who she’s been married to since 2013, during a round of “Ask Me Anything” on The Kelly Clarkson Show — and the “Meaning of Life” crooner didn’t hold anything back.

After The Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli asked her former coach “What is the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?” … Clarkson got real.

“Well, Brynn, I was single for many years,” she answered. “So, I have children [now], and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie, that’s real! And it’s not weird, it’s natural.”

The children’s book author doesn’t shy away from discussing her sex life with Blackstock, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter River and 3-year-old son Remy. She is also the stepmother to Blackstock’s daughter Savannah, 17, and son Seth, 12, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

In 2017, the American Idol winner told Redbook about her private time with the talent manager. “Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet. To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples,” the singer told the magazine at the time. “I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us.”