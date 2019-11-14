



Totally shook! Kelly Clarkson had an aha moment upon learning that the Jonas Brothers once opened up for her tour back in the day.

Clarkson, 37, spoke with band member Nick Jonas on her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, regarding the siblings’ appearance on one of her headlining tours. “I was reading the pre-interview for this. I had no idea that y’all opened for me in 2005,” she said on Wednesday, November 13. “I feel like I just got really cool.”

The 27-year-old “Sucker” singer then humbly clarified the group’s early career experience, and he explained how being associated with the American Idol alum helped boost their credibility as a musical act. “No one cared about us in 2005, we were just coming up,” he began.

“Basically, to get other gigs, we listed the other acts we’d opened up for,” he continued. “But that really just meant that we were on, like, the outside stage in the parking lot while you were playing for 40,000 people.”

Despite Nick downplaying the moment, Clarkson argued that it’s “still the same” thing as if they performed inside of the arena. The Scream Queens alum, meanwhile, noted that the “Love So Soft” singer helped the band “get a lot of gigs.” He then joked that they now “owe” her 20 percent due to the Jonas Brothers’ future success.

Nick, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, formed their namesake band in 2005. They released their debut record, It’s About Time, under Columbia Records the following year before being dropped by the label due to poor sales. However, the band saw a resurgence in their careers when they joined Disney’s Hollywood Records in 2007.

The band garnered wild success in the years to come and cultivated a devoted fanbase, but they eventually parted ways in 2013 following the release of their fourth album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times. Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers reunited after a six-year hiatus and released their fifth record, Happiness Begins, in June.

Nick and his brothers Kevin, 31, and Joe, 30, are currently headlining the Happiness Begins Tour. The “Year 3000” band recruited Bebe Rexha and Dr. Phil’s son, Jordan McGraw, to open up for them.

“This has been quite the crazy year for the family,” Nick explained to Clarkson on Wednesday. “Just a year ago, right now, we had just started recording music to get together again. You know, looking a year later, we’re finishing up the first leg of a crazy tour and also the album, you know, Happiness Begins. But it all started with a documentary, which we called Chasing Happiness. [It] was kind of just to tell the story of our childhood.”

The “Jealous” crooner admitted that the trio had “no intention of getting the band back together,” but they had a change of heart “after filming” their recent Amazon documentary. Nick said the group healed “some of those family wounds that were there” from the past and they were “able to look at this [new era] with a fresh view.”