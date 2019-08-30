



Oh, what a night! An unexpected celebrity appears to be a big fan of the Jonas Brothers: Jay-Z!

The “99 Problems” rapper, 49, hit Madison Square Garden on Thursday, August 29, during the first night of the band’s back-to-back stops at the New York City venue. While in attendance, Hov — born Shawn Carter — was filmed by a fellow concertgoer as he bopped his head to the group’s 2006 hit “Year 3000.”

Jay-Z enjoyed the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins concert from the venue’s VIP bar section. Sophie Turner, who is Joe Jonas’ wife, Thomas Rhett and model Winnie Harlow were also seated in the area. Newlyweds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were in attendance as well.

Jay-Z’s appearance at the Disney Channel alums’ tour stop is all the more surprising since the entrepreneur once dissed the trio in his 2009 track “Real as It Gets.” The song included a lyric that was a dig at the Jonas Brothers keeping their virginities intact.

“Used to rock a throwback, balling on the corner / Now I wear a teller suit, looking like a owner / No, I’m not a Jonas, Brother I’m a grown-up / No I’m not a virgin, I use my cojones,” he previously rapped.

Joe addressed Jay-Z’s jab in May during an episode of Hot Ones. While the 30-year-old DNCE frontman stated that the recognition was “awesome,” he noted that Jay-Z didn’t do his homework.

“Little did Jay-Z know, I used my cojones since before that,” he said at the time. “So, joke’s on you, Jay-Z. Fact-check yourself.”

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins tour in Miami on August 7. The concert series is in promotion of the band’s fifth studio album of the same name, which is the group’s first record since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

“After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin Jonas wrote on Instagram in April of the trio’s latest album. “I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one.”

