Uncle Jesse and the Jonas Brothers? Count Us in! John Stamos had the perfect response to Joe Jonas’ request for songs the band should play on their upcoming reunion tour.

“Forever!” the You actor, 55, wrote in the comments section of the 29-year-old “Cake By the Ocean” crooner’s Instagram post asking fans what songs they are most looking forward to hearing on their Happiness Begins tour.

Stamos’ response was a nod to the popular love song his Full House character, Jesse Katsopolis, sang to his onscreen wife, Becky Donaldson (Lori Loughlin), during their wedding on the hit family sitcom.

This isn’t the first time Stamos — who also sings and tours with The Beach Boys — has joked around with Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. Shortly after the Jonas Brothers announced in February that they were reuniting as a band after six years, the Fuller House star and Nick embarked in a hilarious prank war.

Nick, 26, ignited the banter when he wore a sweatshirt with a picture of Stamos sporting a Jonas Brothers shirt on Instagram and wrote, “It’s your move @johnstamos.” (Stamos is a self-proclaimed Jonas Brothers fan and has even attended past concerts.)

The General Hospital alum responded by posting a picture to his page of himself sleeping on a pillowcase that shows Nick in the sweatshirt. “I had the craziest dream last night…” he quipped, to which Nick one-upped him by putting the photo on a full size comforter.

However, things only escalated from there. Stamos shared an image of himself in mid-March seemingly getting a tattoo of Nick’s face inked on his forearm. “#jobrosforlife,” he captioned the snap at the time.

Kevin, 31, Joe and Nick announced their tour earlier this month ahead of their comeback performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the siblings said in a statement at the time. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

