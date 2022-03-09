Getting back out there! Kelly Clarkson has settled her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and she’s ready to start looking for love again, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Kelly has entered the dating world,” the source says of the American Idol winner, 39. “She’s being set up with friends and is open to dating again.”

The “Breakaway” songstress filed for divorce from the music manager, 45, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A judge declared the Kelly Clarkson Show host legally single in September 2021, and the duo reportedly reached a financial settlement on Tuesday, March 8.

“It’s hard for Kelly to find time for romance with her schedule, but her friends are still into setting her up,” the source adds.

Between her career commitments and coparenting daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, with Blackstock, the Grammy winner has a pretty full plate. In addition to hosting her namesake talk show, Clarkson is also a judge on The Voice, and she’s set to cohost the upcoming NBC series American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg. She released her latest album, When Christmas Comes Around, in October 2021.

The Texas native had also been busy with her messy split from Blackstock, which involved court battles over the former couple’s property. “She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon,” an insider told Us in January. “He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”

Earlier this year, the “Because of You” singer agreed to give her ex-husband a 5.12 percent share of their Montana ranch, equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value. Clarkson previously wanted to sell the property, but a judge ruled that Blackstock could stay there as long as he paid for the home’s maintenance costs. Per Tuesday’s latest development, Blackstock will receive $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024, plus additional child support.

As the divorce battle dragged on, the Daytime Emmy winner joked that she might never date again. “I’ll be single forever,” she said during a December 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The Nashville alum added that she has trouble “picking the weeds” out of potential dating prospects. “I’m not good at that,” she explained. “I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day.’”

