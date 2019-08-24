



Proud of her new man! Kelly Dodd showed off her relationship with boyfriend Rick Leventhal after announcing her breakup from Brian Reagan.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, made her new romance Instagram official with a gushing post on Friday, August 23. “My Prince came across the pond to see me!!” she captioned a cuddled-up selfie. “@rickleventhal I am one lucky girl!! #london #princecharming #anchorman.”

Earlier this month, Dodd hinted that she was dating the Fox News correspondent, 59. “@drbreagan_plastic_surgeon posted that we broke up .. I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best !! Good Luck ,, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply,” she wrote on Instagram August 15. “See @rickleventhal we broke up.”

The reality star also flirted with Leventhal in an Instagram Story video at the time. “The universe is telling me I broke up with Dr. Brian, woo! And they all know why,” she declared while out with her friends. “You know what Rick, you’re a good guy!” The couple were first spotted together in July.

Dodd announced her split from Reagan on August 15. “This is why I’m breaking up with Brian for good. This is the last time,” she said in an Instagram Story video. “No going back to this a–hole. At all.”

The TV personality was first linked to the surgeon in November 2018. The duo split briefly in July but later reconciled.

“We have fun together and we love our families together and we blend their families, like we have a modern family,” she told Us Weekly on August 7. “My daughter loves him and I love his son. There’s just so many benefits, he lives in La Jolla. So it’s fun to go to La Jolla. Just a change of atmosphere.”

Dodd split from ex-husband Michael Dodd in 2017. The pair share daughter Jolie, 13.

