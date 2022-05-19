Crisis averted. Kelly Osbourne was not afraid to put a Lyft driver on blast after they allegedly took off with her father Ozzy Osbourne’s clothing.

“EMERGENCY!!!! One of your drivers just knowingly drove off with all of my dads cloths [sic] in the back seat of her car,” Kelly, 37, tweeted on Wednesday, May 18.. “We can’t reach her or you. Please contact me immediately. We are calling the police right now!”

After tagging the rideshare company and their support channel, the fashion designer briefly shared a screenshot of the five-mile trip. According to the since-deleted post, the drive took half an hour and cost $15.19.

“This is licence [sic] plate, make model and name of the lady who has taken my dads clothes,” Kelly noted alongside the app screengrab. “This is grand left [sic] the police are now looking for her.”

The Fashion Police alum later clarified that the alleged situation had been handled, writing via Twitter, “Thank you #LAPD and @AskLyft for helping us track down the clothes.”

Ozzy, 73, for his part, has not publicly commented on the accusations. The former Black Sabbath band member instead posted a throwback photo of late guitarist Randy Rhoads, writing via Instagram that same day, “On stage with #RandyRhoads.”

Kelly’s call for help on social media comes after her recent announcement that she is expecting her first child.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” the England native gushed via Instagram earlier this month. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Kelly also shared two photos of her sonogram alongside the exciting news. Two months prior, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she is dating her longtime friend Sidney George Wilson. “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple sharing a kiss in February.

At the time, Wilson, 45, shared his own post where he got candid about his new relationship. “There [are] not enough colors to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo,” the Iowa native wrote that same month.

