Heating up? Kelly Osbourne is sparking dating rumors with TikTok star Griffin Johnson after being spotted together for the second time this month.

The former Fashion Police cohost, 35, and the social media influencer, 21, enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17. The outing comes just three days after the duo were photographed together at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Neither Osbourne nor Johnson has confirmed whether they’re dating. However, the pair’s sightings come nearly three months after Johnson and girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio called it quits. Osbourne, for her part, most recently split from skateboarder and model Jimmy Q in 2019 after four months of dating.

The Osbournes alum has also been linked to Luke Worrall, Matty Derham and Kevin Zegers.

Osbourne has prioritized herself over the last few years. In August 2019, she celebrated two years of sobriety. That following month, she exclusively told Us Weekly how she is focusing on bettering herself and remaining single for the time being.

“[I’m] taking the ‘me’ time,” she said at the time. “I’m not good to anyone unless I’m good.”

The British star then noted the key to a successful relationship, adding: “I think love is a lot of work. It’s a lot of work and I hope one day I will [find love again]. But [I’m] not saying yes, not saying no.”

Osbourne then debuted her massive weight loss via Instagram in August of this year. A friend commented beneath the reality star’s post about how she “lost a lot of weight,” to which the Dancing With the Stars alum replied: “That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?”

Later that month, the designer revealed that her weight loss began after undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure two years prior. “I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t. I did the gastric sleeve,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast. “All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”