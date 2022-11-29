No leftovers here! Kelly Ripa is willing to go to any lengths necessary to enjoy her favorite treats this holiday season — and that includes eating them off of the floor.

During the Monday, November 28, episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa, 52, revealed that she attempted to devour a late-night snack of coconut creme pie after Thanksgiving dinner this past weekend but things went awry when she discovered the dessert was “surprisingly dense.”

“As I’m carrying it, the plate is collapsing underneath and I try to get it to the counter top and it just flies out of my hands, it crumbles to the floor, it goes all over the walls, all over the cabinets,” she shared, noting that she simply “ate it off the floor” after realizing what she’d done.

“‘I’m just going to go for it,'” she recalled thinking. “It’s so embarrassing. When you’re eating pie off the floor, you have achieved peak gluttony.”

While the former soap star claimed that she cleaned up after herself, husband Mark Consuelas found evidence of her sweet secret the following morning.

“Mark was like, ‘Where’s the coconut creme pie?’ I go, ‘Oh, I dropped it, so it’s in the trash.’ That was the end of that,” she explained. “The next day we’re making breakfast and Mark says, ‘You know what I just did?’ And I go, ‘What?’ He said, ‘I just ate some coconut creme pie off the wall.’”

Ripa tied the knot with the Riverdale star, 51, in May 1996 and the twosome share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21. Over the years, the talk show host has been known to get candid about her eating habits — including how horrified it occasionally makes her children.

“Our kids get very grossed out by us in general but especially when we are eating, they are sickened by us,” Ripa shared during an episode of Live! in March, which Consuelos was cohosting. “And I’m not sure why that is, but they are disgusted by our eating. They make fun of our eating a lot.”

The Spain native, for his part, stuck up for their little ones, arguing that while Ripa usually eats “normal food normally,” she occasionally consumes things with her “fingers.”

“You’ll go in — first of all you’ll put the plate in front of me, and then you’ll go in and grab it and then you stick all three fingers, the tips of all three fingers, into your mouth,” he explained.

The pair have also been candid about awkward NSFW talks with their kids. In 2019, the All My Children alums revealed that daughter Lola opened the door while they were getting intimate on her 18th birthday during an episode of Live!

While Consuelos said Lola didn’t see anything, Ripa noted that she “made eye contact” with the teenager, to which the audience erupted in laughter.

“Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!” Lola allegedly told her parents as she slammed the door, according to Ripa’s recollection. During what the spouses called the most “awkward” family brunch shortly after, Consuelos added that their daughter told them they’re “disgusting” and that they need “to chill.”

After Lola shared the story at the dining room table, Ripa said the couple’s sons both dished on all the times they accidentally walked in on the duo having sex.