Baring it all! Kelly Ripa revealed what happened after she FaceTimed Andy Cohen while fully naked.

“I’ve lived that nightmare, the FaceTime nightmare. I’m going to give you a perfect example of why you text somebody and say, ‘I’m going to FaceTime you now.’ I’m at the gym, I’m in the locker room and, yes, I’m changing. Because I sometimes get naked when I change my clothes,” Ripa, 48, teased during the Wednesday, February 27, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I see my phone, Andy Cohen wants to FaceTime. And I answer it and I go, ‘Hey!’”

To the All My Children alum’s surprise, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 50, was in public. “Right away, I see that he’s with a group of people and he turns around and he goes, ‘Oh, sweetie. I’m at J. Crew,’” Ripa recalled. “He and my friend Bruce Bozzi were trying to pick out a shirt for my son’s birthday. They wanted my opinion. They were with all the sales people. And I was naked on FaceTime.”

However, Ripa’s cohost, Ryan Seacrest, urged her to look on the bright side. “And now you have a lifetime discount at J. Crew,” joked the KIIS FM personality, 44.

Ripa hasn’t shied away from embracing her sexy side in the past, especially when it comes to husband Mark Consuelos. The Hope and Faith alum exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2018 that her children with the Riverdale actor, 47, aren’t here for their parents’ hot and heavy romance.

“So my daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don’t mean … We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’” Ripa told Us at thee time of Lola, 17, and Michael, 21. However, the couple’s youngest son, Joaquin, 16, completely supports his mom and dad spreading the love. “He’s like, ‘Aw, that’s so nice.’ He’s still sweet. They haven’t ruined him yet, the other two, but I know it’s coming. I’ve got, like, a year left and then he’ll be like, ‘Ew!’”

