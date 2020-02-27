It’s getting hot in here! Kelly Ripa showed off how her husband, Mark Consuelos, maintains his ripped physique in a video that left her Instagram followers feeling flustered.

“How bout a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty 🔥🔥💪🏽💪🏽💦💦 #workout #daddy,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, captioned a clip of a sweaty Consuelos working out his abs to the soundtrack of “She’s Not Me” by Madonna.

Lisa Rinna jokingly called the Riverdale star “#Zaddy” in the comments, meanwhile, Jerry O’Connell replied that he “got a hernia watching this.” ABC News anchor David Muir commented, “OK. That’s insane. I have a lot of work to do before I see y’all” and Holly Pete simply wrote, “Good gawd.”

Days earlier, Ripa shared a throwback picture of Consuelos, 48, and their children Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18, where she yet again dubbed her husband “daddy.”

“#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy 🌴🐚🍍🌺🐬🐋💕,” she captioned the tropical photo on February 20.

The Daytime Emmy winner also posted of her longtime love’s old headshot on her Instagram Story with the word “Daddy,” written across it.

Ripa and Consuelos — who also share 16-year-old son Joaquin — met on the set of All My Children before they wed in May 1996. Consuelos told Us Weekly in January 2019 that his passion for his wife hasn’t faded away after all these years.

“I’m crazy about her,” he said at the time. “She’s an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage.”

Ripa revealed to Us in November 2018 that her children Michael and Lola aren’t fans of their parents showing PDA in front of them.

“So my daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don’t mean … We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’” she said at the time. “I mean, really, that’s the reaction. They’re disgusted!”

However, their youngest son, Joaquin, has a different view on when his parents can’t keep their hands off each other.

“He’s like, ‘Aw, that’s so nice.’ He’s still sweet. They haven’t ruined him yet, the other two, but I know it’s coming,” Ripa said. “I’ve got, like, a year left and then he’ll be like, ‘Ew!’”