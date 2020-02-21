Ohana. Kelly Ripa shared a tropical throwback photo of husband Mark Consuelos on vacation and it’ll make fans want to go to the beach ASAP.

“#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy 🌴🐚🍍🌺🐬🐋💕,” Ripa, 49, captioned the sweet snap via Instagram on Thursday, February 20.

The picture features the couple’s eldest son, Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18, in festive Hawaiian ensembles as Consuelos — and his tanned arms — holds them tight. The couple also share 16-year-old son Joaquin.

Celebrity fans and followers were quick to comment on this hot snap of the Riverdale star, 48. “#Hawaiiandaddy 🔥,” Lisa Rinna wrote on the vacation memory.

Carlson Kressley added, “Just saw this Zaddy ! Highlight of my day!”

After seeing the post himself, Consuelos commented, “OMG!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

The island getaway photo, which has more than 99,000 likes, isn’t the only throwback photo Ripa shared with her followers on Thursday.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost posted another oldie, but goodie, of her husband via her Instagram Stories. The photo showed a very young Consuelos’ headshot with the word, “Daddy,” written across it.

The duo, who have been married since 1996, don’t shy away from PDA on red carpets or on social media, frequently sharing photos of one another on Instagram.

In February, their NSFW Instagram exchange led to their daughter jokingly bashing them and their romance.

“Oil change,” Ripa captioned a video of herself lifting up her black gown on February 10, revealing a friend hiding beneath it. The All My Children alum then commented, “Been there ..” to which Lola replied, “Absolutely repulsive.”

Ripa previously told Us Weekly that two of her three children are not fans of her and her man’s constant PDA displays.

“So my daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don’t mean … We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’” the Daytime Emmy winner told Us exclusively in November 2018. “I mean, really, that’s the reaction. They’re disgusted!”

Joaquin, however, doesn’t really mind his parents smooching. “He’s like, ‘Aw, that’s so nice.’ He’s still sweet. They haven’t ruined him yet, the other two, but I know it’s coming,” the New Jersey native said. “I’ve got, like, a year left and then he’ll be like, ‘Ew!’”