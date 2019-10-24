



Oh, my! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos left little to the imagination when she shared a photo of the couple in bed via Instagram.

“This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, captioned the pic on Wednesday, October 23. “Did i say nude? I meant new.” She added fire and sweat droplets emojis.

Ripa remained largely out of the selfie as she operated the camera while lying beside Consuelos, 48, in bed. The actor, for his part, was shirtless with a sheet covering the lower half of his body.

The talk show host is supportive of the Riverdale star’s role on the CW drama, but she often teases him about it too. “Oct. 9 @thecwriverdale returns with more adult onset nudity and teenage hijinks,” she wrote of a photo of Consuelos that showed off his abs in September. “Now i know who used all my cooking spray. #daddy.”

The pair are not shy about sharing their love on social media. After a fan gave Ripa a pillow with the Pitch alum’s face on it earlier this month, she joked on Instagram that the gift was “missing the best part of” her husband, referring to his bottom half.

Ripa and Consuelos wed in May 1996 and share three kids: son Michael, 22, daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 16.

Their children are not safe from incidents of TMI either. The duo admitted during a June episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that their daughter walked in on them having sex on her birthday. “Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life,” Ripa recalled Lola saying. “I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!”

According to Consuelos, Lola later told her parents that they were “disgusting” and needed “to chill.”

The Night Shift alum gushed about his relationship with Ripa in January. “I’m crazy about her,” he raved exclusively to Us Weekly at the time. “She’s an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage.”