Kelly Ripa Jokes Mark Consuelos Used Cooking Spray in Shirtless Scene





Jokes for days. Kelly Ripa hilariously trolled her husband, Mark Consuelos, over a particular item he may or may not have used to prep for a shirtless scene on Riverdale.

To help promote Consuelos’ work, Ripa shared a clip of her longtime love in character as the teen drama’s villain, Hiram Lodge. However, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost took the opportunity to jokingly tease Consuelos for using her cooking spray during the shirtless moment.

“Oct. 9 @thecwriverdale returns with more adult onset nudity and teenage hijinks,” Ripa, 48, wrote on Monday, September 30. “Now i know who used all my cooking spray. #daddy.”

Ripa’s post sparked feedback from Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who jokingly replied: “Jesus. You gotta tell mark to chill out. There is not enough cooking spray in the world to help me look like that.”

Ripa and Consuelos, also 48, wed in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. The couple are the parents of Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

Ripa is no stranger to trolling Consuelos on social media. In May, the daytime host teased her spouse for taking her to a wrestling event instead of the Met Gala. At the time, she posted a series of Instagram Stories videos while riding in a car with Consuelos and their son Joaquin.

“Honey, I think we’re going in the wrong direction,” Ripa said. To this, Consuelos replied: “To the Met Gala? … We’re not going to the Met Gala.”

Ripa then argued that they’re “dressed like campers,” but Consuelos said: “I’m taking you to Grapple at the Garden. It is a wrestling tournament match.”

“That has nothing to do with wearing camp clothes!” Ripa shot back.

Beyond teasing her spouse, Ripa has additionally trolled Instagram commenters. In September 2018, she clapped back at a troll who told her she wasn’t age-appropriate for her actor husband. “Yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do,” the commenter wrote, replying to a post on Consuelos’ Instagram account.

Ripa promptly shut down the troll. “You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband,” she wrote. “Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

Season 4 of Riverdale premieres on The CW Wednesday, October 9, at 8 p.m.

