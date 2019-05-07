Wrong way! Kelly Ripa hilariously trolled her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their son Joaquin after they took her to the Grapple at the Garden wrestling match in New York City instead of the 2019 Met Gala.

“[We’ve got] this camp thing down, this Met Gala, we’re about to own this Met Gala,” the talk show personality, 48, who was dressed in a black suit jacket with a ruffled white undershirt, began a series of videos on Instagram Stories on Monday, May 6.

“We’re not going to the Met Gala,” her 16-year-old son interjected.

“We are totally going,” she argued. “And let me tell you, you are wearing your camp wear…”

“We’re not going,” Joaquin insisted.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost then changed tactics, appealing to her spouse, 48.

“Honey, I think we’re going in the wrong direction,” she told him from her spot in the backseat.

“To the Met Gala?” he inquired. “We’re not going to the Met Gala.”

“What are you talking? … We’re dressed like campers!’ Ripa persisted.

“I’m taking you to Grapple at the Garden. It is a wrestling tournament match,” the Riverdale actor explained.

The former soap star wouldn’t relent, however, keeping up her schtick even upon the family’s arrival at NYC’s Hulu Theater. “This does not look like the Met,” she said as they walked through its halls. “Where are all the people?”

Once seated, Ripa finally conceded that she may not be at the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, panning the camera to show off the lighted ring. “I’m not gonna lie, I’m starting to think that we’re not at the Met Gala. I mean, it looks different in person. I mean, did I get the assignment wrong?” she asked of the Costume Ball’s 2019 theme of camp fashion.

Still, she held out hope for spotting the event’s main cochair, Vogue‘s Editor in Chief. “Where do you think Anna Wintour is sitting?” she asked the two men.

“I think she’s probably backstage with the wrestlers,” Consuelos indulged.

Though she wasn’t exactly rubbing shoulders with Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and the rest of the Met Gala guests, Ripa admitted she was having a blast.

“This Met Gala rocks!” she wrote on a clip of dancers and drummers taking their place on stage.

The couple wed in May 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. They also share daughter Lola, 17, and son Michael, 21, who costars with his parents on the CW hit.

