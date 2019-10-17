



Best present ever? Kelly Ripa was gifted a pillow that featured her husband Mark Consuelos’ face on it — and she can’t get enough!

A fan gave Ripa, 49, a lifesize pillow of Consuelos, 48, during a taping of Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this week. In the superfan’s social post, they shared a snap that featured Ripa jokingly fighting over the item with the viewer. This shot was followed by a video clip of Ripa and her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, squeezing the pillow and a hilarious pic of Ripa holding the object close.

Ripa’s love for the gift didn’t end there, as she shared posts to her Instagram Stories with the pillow. She even kissed the Consuelos-inspired item in one of the snaps.

“He’s so quiet today,” she whispered in a video post. “Such a quiet baby.”

Though Ripa deeply admired the gesture of the gift, she noted that it was “missing the best part of” the Riverdale actor — his bottom half.

Ripa spoke about the lifesize object during the Thursday, October 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. She revealed that she was “cuddled up with” Consuelos, who she referred to as “baby daddy,” the night before. She noted that the pillow is “here for a limited engagement.”

“I saw on your [Instagram Stories] post that you have baby daddy pillow and baby daddy,” Seacrest, 44, said in response. “So, where was baby daddy pillow last night?”

“He is in the dressing room, where I keep him,” Ripa replied back. “He is in the dressing room, yeah. I have the real thing at home. I didn’t need the pillow. When you have the real thing, who needs [it]? Because the pillow is just the top half of him.”

She continued, “I mean, it’s him. But the lower half is missing, and that’s my favorite half.”

Ripa and Consuelos began dating after meeting as costars on All My Children in 1995. The couple later eloped in Las Vegas in 1996. They are the parents of three children: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

Consuelos honored Ripa’s 49th birthday with a sweet Instagram post on October 2, where he made a joke about their nearly 23-year marriage. “Let’s face it, if you weren’t [born], I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now,” he teased. “Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent-teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations.”

During a 2018 appearance on Anna Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast, Ripa revealed what she believes has allowed her marriage to remain strong over the years. “This is what I’ve found works for me in my marriage with Marc: You’re gonna fight. You’re gonna have at each other,” she revealed at the time.

“We’re gonna annoy each other and do stuff that irritates each other because we’re human beings,” she continued. “But at the end of the day, we’re loyal to each other, we care about each other deeply. We’re good friends and, you know, relationships evolve and we just happen to be lucky enough that we evolved together. We grew together. Our roots became entangled.”

