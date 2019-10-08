Ryan Seacrest Says Kelly Ripa Encourages Him to Elope With Shayna Taylor





Are wedding bells ringing for Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor? Kelly Ripa certainly hopes so.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohosts discussed the chances of Seacrest, 44, and Taylor, 27, eloping in the future during the Tuesday, October 8, episode of the ABC talk show. The topic came up during a conversation about Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s secret nuptials.

After learning about the One Tree Hill alum and the Walking Dead star’s wedding on Monday, October 7, Ripa, 49, saw a photo of a bride and groom on Seacrest’s style account and thought they also privately wed.

“It was a bride and groom and I thought it was you and Shayna and I was like ‘Oh, my God, rampant weddings are breaking out all over the place of my dear friends and I’m not invited to any of these,” Ripa explained, noting she wasn’t wearing her glasses.

The American Idol host replied, “You’re the one that says just elope, elope!”

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, eloped in Las Vegas in 1996.

“Yes, elope because it’s very easy,” the former Hope & Faith star told Seacrest during Tuesday’s show.

The radio personality clarified that it wasn’t him and Taylor in the photo.

“I should follow Seacrest style, apparently there are some cute things,” he quipped.

It turns out, the picture was actually of Seacrest’s radio engineer Easton Allyn and his wife, Allison.

Seacrest and Taylor, meanwhile, were first linked in March 2013. After calling it quits in December 2014, Us confirmed they were back on in 2016. While the twosome split again in February, they sparked reunion rumors last month at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala.

“Last night at the NYC ballet fall gala💕 LOVE these two!” Taylor captioned a photo from the event with Seacrest and Ripa on September 27 via Instagram.

“You added the sparkle to our end of the table for sure⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” Ripa replied.

Seacrest has also talked about Taylor on Live in recent months, revealing he was bringing the health guru to Thanksgiving with his family in November.

