A low-key reconciliation? Six months after Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor called it quits on their relationship after nearly three years together, the talk show host started dropping hints that the twosome may be giving their romance another chance.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Seacrest and the Food and Wellness blogger had parted ways. Shortly after, Taylor moved from the New York City home she was living at with Seacrest back to Los Angeles, and began posting cryptic quotes about life and love.

“My new manifestation spot,” the health guru captioned an Instagram photo of herself sitting on a hill in L.A. just days after the news of their split broke. “Take the time today to think, feel, and be what you want to manifest in life.”

In the comments section of another one of her posts, Taylor confirmed she and Seacrest had broken up. “[We] aren’t together anymore,” she replied to a follower who inquired about their status. “He is single.”

In April, the exes were spotted taking a stroll in Beverly Hills together, sparking rumors they had rekindled their love. The American Idol host shut down the chatter during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in which he referred to himself as “available.”

Two months later, the radio personality was spotted packing on the PDA with America’s Next Top Model alum Larissa Schot in France. In photos obtained by Us Weekly, Seacrest could be seen snapping photos of Schot in a tiny swimsuit, boasting her up on a ladder by the backside, and even engaging in an intimate kiss.

Days later, Taylor posted another message seemingly responding to her exes French rendezvous.

“This thing we call LIFE. This tricky tricky thing that we live to the fullest yet battle daily. Sometimes it’s smooth sailing, and sometimes it just hits you hard over and over again. That’s when you should choose to take a step back, look around you, and surrender,” she wrote on Instagram. “The mind is a crazy and powerful thing. This is just a reminder to never be judgmental of someone else. You never know how someone’s day, week, month, or last 6 months has been or what they have been through.. be kind, understanding and listen not only to others, but to yourself too.”

However, in September Seacrest started hinting that he and Taylor are back together after he showed pictures of them on vacation in Italy to the audience during an episode of the morning talk show. Following the mention, the blogger has since been spending a lot more time in NYC.

Scroll down to see all the subtle ways Seacrest has hinted at a rekindled romance with Taylor!