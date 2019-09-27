



Back on! Ryan Seacrest and his on-off girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, made their first appearance on the red carpet as a couple since reuniting. They attended the New York City Ballet Fall Gala on Thursday, September 26.

The American Idol host, 44, wore a black-trimmed navy suit while Taylor, 27, donned a nude-colored dress adorned with silver sequins with a matching silver clutch and heels.

The couple began dating in March 2013 but broke up in December 2014. They got back together in 2016 but Us Weekly confirmed in February that they had split again after nearly three years of dating.

Now, it appears the couple are giving their romance another try.

Seacrest revealed on September 19 on Live With Kelly and Ryan that he has plans to bring Taylor home for Thanksgiving. His sister asked him whether Taylor is invited and he replied with a smile, “The answer’s ‘yes.’”

“I really went for it. I had to know about your love life and what was going on,” Seacrest’s sister said from the audience.

The radio personality and Taylor were spotted together in Beverly Hills in April, but Seacrest labeled himself “available” a few days later on Live.

In June, Seacrest was seen kissing former America’s Next Top Model contestant Larissa Schot on vacation in France.

Prior to their most recent breakup, the TV host told Us how he and Taylor like to keep their date nights spicy.

“We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working all the time,” he said in September 2018. “Our first attempt is tango dancing. We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio.”

