His person! Mark Consuelos joked about his less-than-stellar prospects in the romance department if he had not met wife Kelly Ripa.

“Happy Birthday to my Fave..I’m really glad you were born,” the Riverdale star, 48, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos featuring the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, on Wednesday, October 2. “Because let’s face it, if you weren’t, I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now.”

Consuelos did not end the hilarity there. “Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holidays/vacations,” he added. “Anyway, happy birthday sweetie.”

The actor and Ripa tied the knot in May 1996 after starring on All My Children together. The couple are parents of son Michael, 22, daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 16.

Consuelos opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in January about his long-lasting relationship with the talk-show host. “I’m crazy about her,” he gushed at the time. “She’s an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage.”

As for how the pair stay connected amid their busy schedules, they have a routine down. “Because she has to go to work early, I get up with her, I make her a cup of coffee and we talk,” he explained. “I like to hear from her, she likes to hear from me.”

Ripa revealed in November 2018 that smooth sailing came later for the two. “We like each other, so that helps! But it wasn’t always so easy,” she admitted to Us. “In the early stages, it’s easy to let stuff burn out of control. You want to be right or you want to hear an apology. The stuff we used to argue over in our first year of marriage was like, ‘Are you going to breathe next to me?’ Those were inane fights!”

Of their present-day feelings for each other, she noted: “I can’t picture my life without him.”

Consuelos and Ripa are not without their blunders. The parents found themselves in hot water with Lola after she walked in on them having sex on her 18th birthday. The Pitch alum recalled during a June episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that their daughter called them “disgusting” and told them “to chill” following the incident.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!