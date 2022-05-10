Live With Kelly and Ryan fans will be missing Kelly Ripa as she recovers from coronavirus.

“Unfortunately i tested positive for covid-19 this weekend,” the 51-year-old talk show host wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, May 9. “But thankfully i am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today’s show was already pre taped last week.”

Ripa added: “I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over.”

The former soap star ended her message with a joke about her Mother’s Day.

“On a lighter note, i did receive the peace and quiet i requested for Mother’s Day,” she wrote. “Thanks for understanding, Xo, Kelly.”

Earlier on Sunday, May 8, Ripa paid tribute to her late mom and mother-in-law.

“So grateful to be able to celebrate my mom, and mom in law, who started the whole ball rolling,” she captioned throwback pics via Instagram. “Without you two, we would not be us. With all my love ♥️♥️💐💐 #mothersday.”

Ripa shares three kids — sons Michael, 24, Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 20 — with husband Mark Consuelos. The couple’s children appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, May 6, for a special Mother’s Day-themed episode of the show, playing a game called “Who Knows Mom Best?”

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Ripa wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet snap of their appearance.

Days earlier, Ripa and Consuelos celebrated 26 years of marriage. “26 years with the love of my life! 💕♥️,” she gushed via Instagram on May 1.

The twosome eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children.

“It wasn’t always so easy. In the early stages, it’s easy to let stuff burn out of control. You want to be right or you want to hear an apology. The stuff we used to argue over in our first year of marriage was like, ‘Are you going to breathe next to me?’ Those were inane fights!” Ripa exclusively told Us Weekly about her spouse in 2018. “I can’t picture my life without him.”

