Kelly Stafford is proud of her fellow NFL spouses for using their privilege to give back to those in need.

“These are just a few of the many women who I look up to … the ones that have used their position in this life to build businesses, give back and overall do good in this world,” Stafford, 34, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 8, sharing images of Brittany Mahomes, Kristin Juszczyk, Stephanie Toilolo and Jazmyn Jones. “So for those of you who are wondering if it’s appropriate to use the platform you were handed, I would say it absolutely is.”

She continued: “Don’t be ashamed of how you received it, be grateful and use it. Use it to support your family, use it to give back, use it to create positive change, use it for good. Even if you misstep along the way, stay true to yourself and your values and you will do more good than bad.”

Since she married Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2015, Kelly can relate to the highs and lows of being an NFL wife. (Brittany, 28, is married to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Kristin, 29, to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Stephanie to 49ers tight end Levine Toilolo and Jazmyn to free agent Marvin Jones Jr.)

“I’m still reminding myself every day of this. It’s hard not to feel ashamed that what you have is because of someone you are married to and I know Matthew gave me this platform but I’ve used it to create a community,” Kelly wrote on Thursday. “Through my podcast, which normalizes not being perfect … not being a perfect spouse, mother, friend, human being … and hoping women feel a little less pressure to be the ‘perfect woman’ as society stresses we must be.”

She concluded, “So, let’s keep lifting one another up.”

Kelly’s social media post, which Brittany shared via her Instagram Story, came shortly after she opened up to Stassi Schroeder about being labeled a “WAG,” a colloquial term for the wives and girlfriends of pro athletes.

“I’m indifferent to it, it’s kind of whatever,” Kelly said on the Wednesday, February 7, episode of the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. “We are, we’re wives and girlfriends of whoever.”

She added at the time, “I’m by far the oldest one. … I think I’m probably the oldest WAG there is, it’s really sad. Welcome to my life, being the old bitch in the room.”

Schroeder, 35, pointed out that Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is the same age as Kelly. “She is elevating WAGs everywhere,” the Vanderpump Rules alum added of the pop star.