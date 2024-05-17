Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, was not impressed with Harrison Butker’s comments about IVF and surrogacy in his controversial graduation speech.

“Women already experience enough imposter syndrome and to have a man use a platform to enforce a woman’s deepest fears is troubling,” Kelly, 34, who underwent IVF following past fertility struggles, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, May 16. “The fear that we don’t have a choice and we don’t belong.”

She continued: “Can you honestly tell me that you would agree that IVF/surrogacy is playing God? You know and have felt the joy of having a child … imagine if you physically couldn’t: Would you agree with this? Or would you think IVF/surrogacy is a miracle from God for those who can’t get pregnant/carry a child?”

Butker, 28, recently faced widespread backlash after delivering the commencement address at Benedictine College in Kansas on Saturday, May 11. The speech touched on his beliefs regarding IVF and surrogacy.

“As a group, you witnessed firsthand how bad leaders who don’t stay in their lane can have a negative impact on society,” he claimed. “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker, the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, also used his commencement speech to proclaim that women should aspire to have the “best title” of a homemaker — like his wife, Isabelle, who stays home with their two children — instead of pursuing a career.

Kelly also took issue with those comments — but doesn’t want to spew hate his way.

“Building men up and not tearing them down is important. Building women up and not tearing them down is important,” Kelly captioned a second Instagram statement. “Everyone has a choice of what they want his/her life to look like. It’s not up to anyone else or society. The more society tells women where they belong, the more imposter syndrome starts to creep in that they don’t belong because that’s what society is telling them.”

Kelly further stressed that she is “happy” and thrives being a “homemaker” to her and Matthew’s four daughters, but knows that is not every woman’s journey. Kelly and Matthew, 36, share twins Sawyer and Chandler, both 6, Hunter, 4, and Tyler, 2.

“Some women choose not to stay home and some women don’t have the luxury to choose,” Kelly added in her social media upload. “We all might not agree on everything, but I think we all want the same end goal: A better world for our kids. I think supporting and encouraging women and men in whatever roles they choose is a great first step towards that goal.”

Kelly does not want to battle the social media users in her comments with opposing views.

“Welp, I’m gonna leave this here and go raise my girls to be strong, smart, kind humans that know they have the ability to make their own choices,” Kelly concluded. “I’ll do it with the support of my incredible husband, who is always building me up in ALL of my roles.”