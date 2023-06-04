A new career! Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway, has joined Playboy’s network of content creators and is one of the brand’s Playboy Bunnies.

The American Idol alum, 18, took to Twitter to explain that she was “exploited” and “preyed upon” at ages 15 and 16 “and forced into portraying myself as something I wasn’t. My body was taken from me.”

Claudia added: “Now, as a young adult, I am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. I am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. I have full control of my body and my voice.”

She shared via Twitter this will be her “only” comment on her new business endeavor.

She continued: “I believe in writing your own narrative, like I’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you. Autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. Don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities — reclaim them.”

Claudia is the daughter of Kellyanne — who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s White House counselor — and attorney George Conway III, who also share Claudia’s twin brother George and two younger children. Claudia, for her part, has long been critical of her mother’s political affiliations.

“When your mom’s working for the President of the United States, who you very much disagree with, it’s really hard,” Claudia confessed during her American Idol audition, which aired in early 2021. “But when life is all going downhill, I have my music. Now I kind of want to get out of the drama, get out of the political whatever and let people know that I’m a singer and that this is what I want to do.”

The social media influencer’s renditions of “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna and “When We Were Young” by Adele earned her a ticket to Hollywood. However, Claudia was ultimately eliminated before the live shows. “I hope you learned a lot, and I hope you come and see us again,” judge Katy Perry told the aspiring musician during the May 2021 episode, in which she was sent home.

Claudia has since found a new enterprise working with Playboy, which launched a subscription platform earlier this year for their content creators (known as Bunnies, much like the OG magazine models) to interact with fans and earn impressive salaries.

“Who owns the content, making money off of it and has full control over what is out there now? Me,” Claudia concluded her Twitter note last month.

The Here’s the Deal author, 56, and her estranged husband, 59, have not publicly addressed their daughter’s modeling gig.