They’ve come a long way! Kendall and Kylie Jenner grew up in front of the public eye when they made their TV debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, and the two have certainly changed since then.

The 22-year-old model couldn’t help but reflect — and giggle about — she and her sister’s 11-year transformation in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 17.

“Season 1 – season 15,” Kendall captioned an old photo of the siblings seemingly poking fun by posting three crying-laughing emojis with it. Underneath the throwback pic, she added a new photo of the two along with three heart emojis.

But there’s one thing that remained the same in both pictures: Kendall and Kylie looked happy as can be, grinning ear to ear as they stood next to each other.

Since the E! show first debuted when Kendall was 11 and Kylie was just 9, the powerhouse reality stars have made strides in both their personal and working lives.

Kendall is currently one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She’s walked the runway for popular brands such as Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi and Balmain. The 5-foot-10 brunette has also graced the Victoria Secret Fashion show as an angel. In 2017, Forbes named Kendall the highest paid model.

Kylie, meanwhile, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott — a baby girl named Stormi — in February, and is a successful makeup mogul.

The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently graced the cover of Forbes’ “America’s Women Billionaires” issue. The accompanying story revealed that she is well on her way to being the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire” in history, with a valuation topping $900 million.

